Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would’ve allowed concealed carry in NC churches that meet on school property

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bill that would have allowed concealed carry permit holders to have a handgun in a place of religious worship that is also educational property has been vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

“For the safety of students and teachers, North Carolina should keep guns off school grounds,” the governor said in a statement Friday about Senate Bill 43.

The governor previously vetoed a similar bill that passed in the General Assembly in 2019. Cooper released a statement afterward saying: “This bill allows guns on school property which threatens the safety of students and teachers.”

Under current law, regardless of having a permit, weapons are not allowed on any form of school property, even if it is in a church. It is a Class I felony to possess or carry any gun on educational property.

The bill would have also authorized concealed carry for certain law enforcement facility employees.

An override of Cooper’s veto requires a three-fifths supermajority vote in both chambers.