Gov. Cooper visiting Wilmington today to discuss infrastructure investment, film industry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – North Carolina Gov.Roy Cooper will be in Wilmington Thursday for two separate engagements involving infrastructure and the film industry.

At 10 a.m., Cooper will be at Corning Incorporated to speak about the importance of rural broadband at an event hosted by the United Steelworkers union.

Members of the United Steelworkers union (USW) and their allies will gather at Corning’s Optical Fiber facility as part of a nationwide call for infrastructure investment and to highlight the contributions to infrastructure USW members make.

Cooper is one of multiple guests who will address how comprehensive infrastructure investment drawing on American-made materials will provide widespread economic opportunity, strengthen domestic supply chains and spur job growth in communities across the country, including the Wilmington area. The event is part of the union’s We Supply America campaign, a nationwide call to action that includes a bus tour scheduled for stops at USW locals in six states.

After that, the governor will head to film studio Screen Gems to make a film economic development announcement. That begins at 11:30 a.m.

Cooper will then depart for Haywood County in western North Carolina to survey storm damage that resulted from Tropical Depression Fred.

