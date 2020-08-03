Gov. Cooper warns about Isaias as storm takes aim at Eastern NC

RALEIGH (AP/WNCN) – Isaias was forecast to strike land as a minimal hurricane on Monday in the Carolinas, where coastal residents braced for possible storm surge and flooding rains.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.

During a 3 p.m. Monday news briefing, Gov. Roy Cooper told residents to be prepared “for a lot of rain — as much as seven inches in some places.”

Cooper reminded people not to drive into water on roads, which in the past has been the way most people died after storms.

Cooper said that residents of Brunswick and New Hanover counties should be especially alert as Isaias hits. Those two counties are under a hurricane warning and could see storm surge, Cooper said.

Officials said during the briefing that 150 soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard were activated and standing by in six forward locations. They also said that power companies were expecting widespread outages.

Cooper also said that people should try to help each other, but reminded people to remain socially distanced when possible.

He said that a shelter should be the last option for people leaving their homes. However, Cooper added that shelters would be screening for COVID-19 symptoms and would have personal protection equipment, such as masks and gloves, available.

“Let’s keep each other safe from the wind and water as well as from the virus,” Cooper said.

“We’re all better off when we work together,” he said.

