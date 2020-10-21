Gov. Cooper’s family dog, Ben, dies following battle with auto-immune disease

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s first family is mourning the loss of their family dog “Ben.”

Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted the news early Tuesday, saying Benjamin “Ben” Cooper had developed an auto-immune disease over the last several years.

He was adopted from a rescue organization more than 10 years ago by the governor’s oldest daughter, Hilary.

“He was always a big hit with the children touring the Executive Residence on field trips, and we could tell he missed seeing them when the school tours had to stop this year because of the pandemic,” Cooper said.

Cooper said one of Ben’s final acts was to going to vote with the governor.

“Of course, Ben didn’t vote, he was there in an advisory capacity only,” the governor said.

Cooper thanked staff at the North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

“If you feel so moved, a donation to your local rescue organization would be something Ben would have appreciated,” Cooper said. “And of course, if there is room in your heart and home, think about rescuing a wonderful pet like Ben.

“There is one waiting for you.”