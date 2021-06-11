Gov. Cooper’s new executive order extends NC’s state of emergency declaration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new executive order on Friday that extends North Carolina’s state of emergency declaration through the end of July.

Executive Order 220 keeps in place the requirement to wear a mask in places like hospitals and schools.

Cooper said the emergency declaration is also needed to access federal funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are seeing tremendous improvement with fewer cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and safety restrictions, but this is no time to hang up a ‘Mission Accomplished’ banner in our fight against the pandemic,” said Cooper. “We are laser-focused on getting more shots in arms, boosting our economy, and protecting unvaccinated people from the virus and this Executive Order is essential for those efforts.”

The state of emergency declaration also extends:

State Evictions Prohibitions

Face covering requirements in certain settings such as public transportation, schools, health care and childcare facilities, in accordance with CDC guidance

Unemployment Insurance flexibility

The governor said the state of emergency also allows the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to increase the number of people authorized to administer vaccines and COVID-19 tests.

“It’s an important way to get this pandemic behind us,” Cooper said.

Republicans wrote a letter to Cooper about how he will determine when the emergency will end.

South Carolina’s Republican governor ended their state of emergency this week while Virginia’s Democratic governor will end theirs at the end of June.