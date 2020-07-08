Gov. Cooper’s vetos stand as override attempts fail in General Assembly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina House and Senate failed to override six vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper during floor sessions on Wednesday.
The first veto override attempt in the House was the Second Amendment Protection Act. That bill originally passed the House 77-38 but the veto was sustained with a 66-48 vote.
A bill aimed at opening gyms passed 75-31 originally but failed Wednesday in the House with a 63-51 vote.
In a 58-54 vote, the House’s attempt to override veto of 4th of July celebration bill failed.
In the Senate, a bill that would have opened bowling alleys and skating rinks didn’t earn enough votes for an override.
However, a judge ruled Tuesday that some bowling alleys could reopen immediately.
The last veto override attempt in the House was pulled from Wednesday’s calendar.
Read the vetoed bills:
- Senate Bill 599: Open Skating Rinks/Bowling Alleys
- Senate Bill 105: Clarify Emergency Powers
- House Bill 806: Open Exercise & Fitness Facilities
- House Bill 258: Open Amusement Parks/Arcades/Venues
- House Bill 686: Freedom to Celebrate the Fourth of July
A Cooper veto hasn’t been overridden since December 2018. It’s the result of Democrats holding enough seats to uphold vetoes if they remain united.
He’s issued 25 vetoes since.
After Wednesday, the General Assembly isn’t expected to reconvene until early September.
