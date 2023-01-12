RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Apps TikTok and WeChat will soon be banned across all state devices, including computers and phones, according to an Executive Order signed Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper (D).

The order calls for a policy to be created within the next two weeks that will prohibit the use of TikTok and WeChat. The policy could potentially include bans on other applications if they present “an unacceptable cybersecurity risk.”

“The chief information officer of the state, as well as the department of information technology, has 14 days to put that policy into effect,” said Rep. John Hardistera Republican from Guilford County.

Additionally, Gov. Cooper commented on the outing of the apps, too.

“It’s important for us to protect state information technology from foreign countries that have actively participated in cyberattacks against the United States,” Gov. Cooper said. “Protecting North Carolina from cyber threats is vital to ensuring the safety, security, privacy, and success of our state and its people.”

Cybersecurity professionals have identified TikTok and WeChat as high-risk applications due to their lack of sufficient privacy controls and connections to countries that sponsor or support cyber-attacks against the United States.

The worries, summarized, are that TikTok may be more than just a social media diversion, and may jeopardize national security.

“The main reason they like to claim it’s a security risk is because the parent company for TikTok is based out of China,” said Cybersecurity Expert Rob Downs who is the CEO of Managed IT Solutions in Raleigh. “Any data it might record, they could get that information.”

Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17

New Jersey and Ohio were just ahead of North Carolina, implementing similar bans on Monday, joining more than 20 other states and the federal government.

Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17

TikTok video clips are accessed by more than 80 million people in the country alone, and although it’s designed to appeal to a younger target audience, it’s certainly on some phones and devices used by state workers here in North Carolina.

State Representative Jason Saine (R-Lincoln) and House Majority Whip Jon Hardister (R-Guilford) wrote in a letter to Gov. Cooper late last month “This is a matter of national security, and it is imperative that action be taken swiftly and decisively.”

This came about a month after FBI director Chris Wray shared his concerns about the ability of the Chinese government to access data.

“Its parent company is controlled by the Chinese government, and it gives them the potential to leverage the app in ways that I think should concern us,” he said.

Hardister worked closely with the governor to craft the executive order, but he said it won’t end there. He said there needs to be a law because executive orders aren’t permanent.

“This is something we’ll address this session, Hardister said. “I’ve already spoken with members on both sides of the aisle.”

The TikTok ban on state-owned devices is seen as a step towards improving our national security, but state lawmakers say it doesn’t address the bigger cybersecurity picture for North Carolina.

“I’d like to see us create a task force consisting of legislators, appointees from the executive branch, those from the private sector and cyber security experts to determine what kind of laws can be put into place to ensure our cyber security,” he said.

To avoid any confusion this ban does not apply to private citizens.

CBS 17’s Michael Hyland contributed to this report.