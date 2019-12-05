Gov. Roy Cooper files for re-election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper has filed for re-election in the 2020 North Carolina gubernatorial race.
Cooper made the announcement Thursday along with the following statement:
“As Governor, my team and I have fought tooth and nail for better pay for teachers and other educators instead of sweeping corporate tax cuts. We’ve engineered overwhelming success in recruiting jobs and growing businesses. I’ve vetoed bad Republican budgets that valued corporate tax cuts over investments in education, clean water and better health care and I’ve vetoed extreme right-wing social legislation that’s wrong for our people and our economy. We’ve worked hard and gotten results, but there’s more to do. I’m asking the people for a second term to complete our mission of a better educated, healthier and more prosperous North Carolina.”
Cooper (D) defeated incumbent Pat McCrory (R) in 2016.
This story will be updated.
More headlines from CBS17.com: