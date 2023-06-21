GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Gov. Roy Cooper took a firm stance on education funding during his visit to Western Guilford Middle School in Greensboro on Tuesday evening.

Engaging in discussions with school leaders, superintendents and educators, he expressed concerns about state Republican lawmakers’ alleged attempts to undermine and underfund public schools.

Of particular concern to the governor is the proposed expansion of the state’s private school voucher program, which he believes would have detrimental effects on public school funding.

During the discussions, Cooper expressed his worry about the negative impact that diverting taxpayer funds to private schools could have on public education.

“It’s not a question of whether children can go to private schools,” he said. “The question is whether taxpayers should have to pay for it at the expense of our public schools.”

The governor raised concerns about the lack of accountability associated with private school vouchers and highlighted the potential consequences for rural areas that heavily rely on public school resources.

Whitney Oakley, superintendent of Guilford County Schools, echoed these concerns during the discussions, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the needs of all students within the education system.

“Choice is undoubtedly valuable, but not at the expense of children attending our public schools,” she said.

Oakley also voiced concerns about the lack of accountability and the potential for discrimination that could arise from expanding the voucher program. She stressed the necessity of ensuring every child has access to an excellent education, which is the primary goal they are advocating for.

In advocating for increased investments in public education, Cooper presented a budget proposal to the general assembly that includes an 18 percent raise for public school teachers and principals over the next two years.

He emphasized the urgency of providing better compensation to attract and retain highly qualified educators, saying, “We need that desperately. It would make us number one in the Southeast and help us address the teacher vacancies we currently face.”

However, Cooper’s stance has faced opposition from Republican lawmakers in the General Assembly, who have dismissed his efforts as a publicity stunt. They maintain their support for the expansion of the private school voucher program and assert their intention to override any potential veto.