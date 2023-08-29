RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Roy Cooper (D) declared a State of Emergency on Monday ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

Idalia is expected to bring several hazards to North Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday, with the risk of flooding from heavy rain in Southeast North Carolina.

“We are continuing to monitor Idalia’s course and its potential impacts on our state and it’s critical to make sure we are fully prepared,” said Governor Cooper. “It is important for North Carolinians to gather emergency kits and prepare for the storm before it’s too late. We also want to make sure our farmers are able to protect their crops.”

The Governor and state officials advise the following tips:

Have several ways to receive emergency information

Have an emergency plan

Gather information supplies or refresh an emergency kit

If you live or are near the coast, be aware if you are located in a coastal evacuation zone

Never drive through flooded roadways and turn around

