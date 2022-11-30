ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper has increased the reward for information into the death of an Apex man in Atlantic Beach.

Randy Miller, 65, was stabbed to death on Aug. 29 in the first murder in the town in nearly a decade, officials said. Officers responded to a report of a possible assault at the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at 5:45 a.m., according to a press release.

They found Miller laying in the driveway with what was later determined to be a single stab wound on the left side of his chest. He later died from his injuries at Carteret Health Care.

The reward is now at $55,000 with Cooper adding $25,000 to a $30,000 reward Atlantic Beach police announced back in October.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636.