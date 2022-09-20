Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that the Triangle is one of two finalists competing for the 2027 World University Games. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that the Triangle is one of two finalists competing for the 2027 World University Games.

The governor was joined by members of the International University Sports Federation as he signed the official bid at the executive mansion.

State leaders said this event, if awarded to North Carolina, could bring in as much as $370 million to the state’s economy. Cooper was asked what made the Triangle stand out among other bidders.

“How people will be coming from all over the world. There’s so many things to see and do in North Carolina. It also talks about our communities, our businesses and all of the things that FISU is looking for,” Cooper said.

The event would include sports like basketball, track and field and volleyball and the head of the state’s bid committee says we already have the infrastructure needed to make it happen.

“We actually have more than enough of everything we need to do the event, both in terms of the competition and training venues as well as the housing of the delegations and all,” said Hill Carrow, NC bid committee chair.

The other finalist is a province in Korea. The final decision will be announced November 12th.