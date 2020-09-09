Governor Cooper signs act to extend expiration date for select DMV credentials

RALEIGH (WECT) – The expiration dates of five DMV credentials have been extended as a result of the Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 which Governor Cooper signed September 4.

House Bill 1105 included provision for the extension of expiration dates for CDL licenses, CDL permits, handicap placards, inspection mechanic licenses and State IDs.

If these credentials have already expired or are close to expiration, their new expiration dates are now 30 days after the governor lifts his state of emergency order related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-time expiration date extension that was granted in spring 2020 for 27 DMV credentials, including driver licenses and permits and vehicle registrations, expired July 31.