RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release Monday.

It says the governor is experiencing mild symptoms and has begun taking Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.

Governor Cooper is also vaccinated against the virus and has received two booster shots.

“I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild,” he says. “I’m eager to get to work this week, and I’m already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing.”

The governor plans to continue to work from home and follow the CDC’s guidance on isolation.

The press release says studies show vaccinated and boosted people have milder symptoms when they become infected.

It notes that vaccines and booster shots remain the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19.

You can find vaccine locations here or call North Carolina’s vaccine hotline at 888-675-4567.