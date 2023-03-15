RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the end of his two consecutive terms as North Carolina governor in sight, Roy Cooper (D) announced his priorities for the state budget Wednesday morning.

His recommended budget, titled “First in Opportunity,” lays out how state tax dollars ought to be allocated for fiscal years 2023-25.

The plan Cooper outlined in a news conference will not require a raise in state taxes, he said, but it does make several key investments — namely, a big one for North Carolina’s educators.

The budget includes an average 18% teacher raise over the two-year period.

“With 5,000 teacher vacancies across our state we must provide educators with the pay and the respect that they so richly deserve,” Cooper said.

Additionally, Cooper is proposing the state allocate $1 billion to support mental health, which would mark the largest investment in state employee compensation in 50 years.

“This budget we’re presenting today meets the moment,” Cooper said. “The major focus of my budget is strengthening education with historic investments—from cradle to career.”

More investments in the proposal include increased funding for child care, job training, and economic development. The budget proposal also stashes away $7 billion in reserves in case of a potential downturn.

NC Senate leader Phil Berger (R) and NC House Speaker Tim Moore (R) both responded to the proposal, calling it “reckless” and “unrealistic.”

Moore’s response likened the proposal to the “same reckless approach to spending that his fellow Democrats have taken in Washington.” He said, “Unfortunately, this kind of runaway spending has resulted in a failing economy that has left millions of Americans behind.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Berger said in a release, “This is an irresponsible, unserious proposal from a lame-duck governor who wants future North Carolinians to pick up his tab.”

He pointed to blue states like New York, California and Illinois, suggesting a budget like this would follow in the “same failed Democratic playbook that is causing residents to flee.”

“Gov. Cooper wants to go on a reckless spending spree by raising taxes, raiding the state’s savings account, and proposing the largest increase in year-over-year spending in the state’s history,” Berger added.

Capitol Reporter Michael Hyland is digging deeper and will be breaking down the 285-page budget tonight at 6 p.m. on CBS 17. Check back for updates and the latest analysis of the numbers.