RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission met Thursday morning and spent a good portion of the meeting talking about one topic—protecting students and stopping potential violence inside of schools.

Officials with the State Bureau of Investigation say following recent mass shootings, their work has increased.

“Before we were getting about one case per week, and following Uvalde we were picking up about two cases per week,” Earl Sam, a member of the Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit, said in a presentation to the group.

Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger had been working on a report since 2018 detailing how to keep students safe in schools.

“I’m proud to say that we talked about SROs and SRO training, we’ve already done that,” Sheriff Cloninger said.

But some recommendations from that report still need more time and focus, including the sheriff’s idea to have statewide inspection program for all schools.

“To have a uniform way of going around, having someone within the state government go to a school or have a uniform form that the schools themselves fill out and file to the state,” Sheriff Cloninger said.

He says it’s a relatively small step that could be the difference between a gunman getting into a school or not.

“Nothing is impossible, but the harder you make it for someone to get into a school, or get into a building to do harm, the less likely they’ll get in there to do it,” he said.