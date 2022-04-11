RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In the words of Gov. Roy Cooper, “Drink Up!” (probably, but unconfirmed).

On Monday, the North Carolina governor declared April Alcohol Awareness Month.

“Alcohol Awareness Month is an opportunity for families to have honest conversations about underage drinking and highlight the strong work of community organizations across our state,” Cooper said in a press release.

Okay, so “Drink Up”, but responsibly.

The North Carolina ABC Commission, or Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, is joining Gov. Cooper, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, as well as other state agency partners in promoting the awareness.

These organizations, through a program called Talk It Out, are working to highlight those working to prevent underage drinking, eliminate drunk driving and promote responsible consumption, the press release said.

Talk It Out is offering free webinars, and the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD), as well as the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA) are providing other nationwide resources.

“We’re grateful that Governor Cooper is shining a spotlight on the issue of alcohol misuse and recognizing the important work of grassroots and community-based organizations across the state,” Chairman Hank Bauer of the NC ABC Commission said. “This month provides a great opportunity for parents and other adults to promote responsible use of alcohol and educate young people about the short-term and long-term dangers of underage drinking.”