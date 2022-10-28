RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ahead of Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the lottery game’s grand prize jumped another $25 million.

Now the jackpot sits at $825 million annuity, the second-largest in the 30-year history of the game. This sum is worth $410.2 million in cash, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

“The fact that we have only seen one Powerball jackpot in history larger than the one offered on Saturday is really exciting,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We would love to see a North Carolinian to take home that life-changing prize. Good luck to all our players this weekend.”

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.