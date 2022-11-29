STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was arrested after screaming at an FBI agent and posting threatening TikToks has been indicted by a grand jury on Monday.

Stephen Jike Williams is accused of sending a threatening email to a nonprofit in September. When an agent with the FBI and a deputy with Guilford County Sheriff’s Office went to his Stokesdale home to ask him about the email, he began screaming and swearing at the agent, spitting on her as he shouted. He allegedly told the deputy he should arrest the agent and have her executed. He made threatening remarks and the agent and deputy left without questioning him.

Over the course of the month of October, agents were made aware of TikToks posted to an account associated with Williams that made more apparently threatening comments, along with conspiracy theories about election fraud, the New World Order and anti-vax comments.

Williams was arrested on Nov. 18 by the FBI. He appeared in court on Nov. 23 for the following charges:

Threatening to murder a Federal law enforcement officer with intent to impede, intimidate, or interfere, or with intent to retaliate against the officer.

Transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat to injure the person of another.

On Monday, he was indicted by a grand jury on four counts, according to court documents. One count of threatening to injure or murder a federal agent with intent to impede the agent’s official duties on Oct. 3 and three counts related to threats against the agent made in three separate TikToks, posted on Oct. 6, Oct. 29 and Nov. 8.

He will appear in court again next month for an arraignment, according to court documents.