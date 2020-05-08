Grandfather Mountain set for limited opening May 15

LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Following a two-month closure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Grandfather Mountain is set for a limited opening on May 15 with all ticket sales moving online, according to a Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation news release.

In accordance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s three-phased reopening plan, the nonprofit nature park said ti will strictly limit visitor numbers to follow social gathering guidelines, while implementing enhanced health and safety measures recommended by the CDC, federal, state and local authorities.

Grandfather Mountain is planning a soft reopening May 15, 16 and 17 and will open again May 22. The park will be closed May 18-21.

While guests will still be able to enjoy Grandfather Mountain’s many wonders, including the Mile High Swinging Bridge, environmental wildlife habitats and hiking, the park will be operating in a more limited capacity to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

Now, rather than purchasing tickets at the park’s entrance gate, visitors must do so online at www.grandfather.com by placing a reservation for a set date and time of entry.

Tickets are also fully refundable and may be exchanged for a later reservation.

Guests who hold season passes through Grandfather’s Bridge Club annual membership program will continue to receive free admission, although reservations must still be placed online. Current Bridge Club members whose passes were purchased prior to the closure will have their subscriptions extended by the length of the closure.

“The safety of our guests and staff comes first and foremost,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville nature preserve. “We will continue to follow the situation closely, while implementing a phased reopening plan closely correlated with Gov. Cooper’s.”

