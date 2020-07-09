Grandson killed grandparents, took off in their car, NC deputies say

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The grandson of the victims in a double homicide in Craven County was arrested, according to deputies.

On Wednesday at 4:38 p.m., the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of deceased persons at 551 Dragstrip Rd., which is north of New Bern.

Upon arrival, deputies said they discovered the bodies of Sandra Smith Hoyle and Andrew Percy Hoyle. They own the residence. Investigators realized their vehicle was also missing.

Michael Tanner Norris.

Michael Tanner Norris, of Ayden, was identified as a suspect. The 30-year-old is the grandson of the victims, deputies said.

Norris, who was driving the stolen vehicle, was stopped by Beaufort County deputies. He was arrested by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A weapon — believed to be the murder weapon — was recovered from the vehicle, deputies said.

Norris was turned over to Craven County investigators, who returned him to Craven County where he was interviewed regarding the homicides. He has since been charged with two open counts of murder and was sent to the Craven County Jail without bond pending a first court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies said that no further arrests are expected.

