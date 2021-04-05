‘Great progress:’ 3 million pounds of litter removed from NC’s roads in 2021, NCDOT says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than three million pounds of litter have been collected from roadsides so far in 2021, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Monday.

“This is great progress towards making North Carolina cleaner and safer,” said North Carolina Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “But the real challenge will be sustaining these litter-free roadways. We must all work towards stopping litter at its source.”

NCDOT crews, contractors and volunteers picked up around 1 million pounds of trash in the month of March alone.

Approximately 3.1 million pounds of litter has been removed by the NCDOT and its partners since Jan. 1.

If you would like to help keep North Carolina’s roads clean, you can volunteer for the upcoming Spring Litter Sweep from April 10-24.

According to the NCDOT, “Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up and can hurt the environment, tourism and the state’s quality of life.”

The NCDOT is encouraging everyone to do their part to keep litter off our roads by: