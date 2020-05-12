Great white sharks ping off NC coast

SOUTHEASTER, N.C. (WECT) – Several sharks have pinged off the Carolina Coast over the past few days, including a white shark miles off the coast of Carolina Beach.

According to OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that tracks great white sharks and other large marine species, an 8-foot-9 male shark named Brunswick pinged May 8, in the Atlantic between Carolina Beach and Southport.

Brunswick was tagged in Hilton Head on Feb. 26, 2019 and has traveled nearly 8,500 miles since.

Another shark, named Helena, pinged in the ocean closer to Morehead City Tuesday around 7 a.m. Helena is 12-foot-5 and was tagged in Hilton Head on Feb. 22, 2019. So far, OCEARCH has been able to track her 8,139 miles traveled since.

Vimy, a 12-foot-9 male white shark, also pinged Tuesday morning near the Outer Banks coast.

According to OCEARCH, “Vimy is named after the Battle of Vimy Ridge, where Canadian forces fought with tenacity to prove themselves as a rising nation to the rest of the world.”

He was tagged Oct. 4, 2019 in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. Vimy was the final shark tagged during an OCEARCH expedition in 2019.

Researchers believe the warmer weather could be a factor of the shark activity off the coast.

