GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Kaelyn Blakely is 7-years-old, and she has a big message for little Black girls across the world.

“They can be inspired to do stuff that they want to do,” Kaelyn said.

Her small voice is making a powerful statement. Last week, her mom Kimberly Blakely recorded her daughter reciting author Leslé Honoré’s majestic poem “Brown Girl, Brown girl, What Do You See?”

They got the idea to record the poem after Kamala Harris became Vice President-Elect. Harris is a role model for Kaelyn, she said.

“It’s really cool to have the first lady as the vice president in years. It was really cool and awesome,” Kaelyn said.

“I think Kamala Harris is in such a position to inspire all girls, of course, but specifically brown girls will see someone that looks like them at that level,” her mom said.

Kaelyn’s message took off, becoming a viral sensation among other girls.

A mutual friend of the family sent Kaelyn’s video to another friend, and it ended up in the hands of Leslé Honoré.

The video then reached “Good Morning America.”

“She messaged me like Kaelyn made the video because they had multiple girls to send videos in and wasn’t sure who was going to make the cut, so it was really exciting,” Kimberly said.

“I was excited and happy that I was put on ‘Good Morning America’ and with the other girls. They were saying brown girl, brown girl poem. I was really excited,” Kaelyn said.

She is learning the poem by heart and has now started singing the poem.