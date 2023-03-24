GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The baby at the center of an AMBER Alert has been found safe.

According to Greensboro Police Department, they were called about a shooting just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, on the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found two, 25-year-old Sharelle Johnson, and a 20-year-old man.

On Friday, Greensboro Police Department reported that Johnson died from her injuries. The other victim is stable.

Kayson Osiah Monk (GPD)

After the shooting on Thursday, an AMBER Alert was issued for 9-month-old Kayson Osiah Monk. Officials believe that Kayson’s father, Deon Lamar Monk, shot two people on Phillips Avenue and left the scene with Kayson in a burgundy or red Saturn Vue, which is a small SUV. The vehicle was described as being heavily damaged in the body and having a broken rear window.

Greensboro Police Department reports that Kayson was found safe in Siler City and is being brought back to Greensboro.

Deon Lamar Monk was located in Harnett County. He is in police custody and charges are forthcoming.