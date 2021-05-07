GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is looking into using the American Hebrew Academy site as a facility for unaccompanied migrant children.

On Thursday, the City of Greensboro issued the following statement:

“On Tuesday, May 4, both City and County officials met with representatives from the US Department of Health and Human Services to conduct a site assessment of the American Hebrew Academy facility at 4334 Hobbs Rd. The facility is one of several sites across the country identified as unused property for potential use as a temporary influx housing for unaccompanied children. It is important to know that this was not solicited by either the City or County governments, but it is a federal program looking at this property. If selected, this will not be part of the Guilford County School system or social services. This will also come without incentives or any cost to the City or County. The US DHHS will solely make the decision what facilities it selects across the country. The priority of the US DHHS is to ensure unaccompanied migrant children are safe, healthy, and unified with family members or other suitable sponsors as quickly and safely as possible. The US DHHS is responsible for temporary care of the unaccompanied children referred to its Office of Refugee Resettlement. The Federal Government would provide on-site security and medical needs, independent of City and County resources. US DHHS has provided a fact sheet for additional information on the program: Fact Sheet”

According to a notice sent to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, USDHHS is informed the state and local officials that representatives would be at the school for an assessment on Tuesday. They’ve visited twice in recent weeks.

USDHHS says that it is assessing the location “for potential use as a temporary influx care facility for UC at some point in the future. If selected, the American Hebrew Academy would remain unoccupied but available for use to ensure that children are not kept in border patrol stations for longer than 72 hours.”

The boarding school would give those children a safe place to live until they can be reunited with family or a sponsor.

If the site is chosen, the American Hebrew Academy would be used to make sure children spend no more than 72 hours in border patrol stations.

As many as 700 to 800 children could stay in Greensboro.

Commissioner Skip Alston told us that would create as many as 800 jobs with staff needed to care for the kids.