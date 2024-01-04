GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — While hundreds gathered downtown Greensboro to honor Sgt. Dale Nix, some are showing their support for Greensboro Police with a visual display.

Blue lights blanket a house off Staunton Drive in Greensboro.

From the Christmas tree in the window, to the flag in the front yard.

The decorations are meant to support local law enforcement officers just days after Greensboro Police Sgt. Dale Nix was shot and killed.

News that broke the hearts of many in the community, including Melissa Gaiser.

“I couldn’t sleep,” Gaiser said. “When I heard about Sgt. Nix, I immediately posted something to his family on Nextdoor just saying how sorry I was. Then the following morning I took down all my Christmas decorations and decided to put all these up.”

Gaiser said what happened to Sgt. Nix could happen to anyone.

She said it hit close to home because she has family members who wear a badge.

“My grandfather’s brother was a chief officer. I have a cousin who was a detective in the Richmond area,” Gaiser said.

She’s using her light display to honor them at home.

In public, Gaiser used a candle to remember Nix during Wednesday night’s candlelight vigil alongside many of his friends, colleagues and loved ones.

Once the vigil wrapped up, Gaiser and her family walked over to the Greensboro Police Department to leave a card of Sgt. Nix’s police cruiser.

Though they didn’t know him personally, she hopes her lights honors the legacy he leaves behind.

“Just to keep him in everybody’s mind and everyone’s heart,” Gaiser said.

Gaiser hopes her display inspires other people to do the same as the community continues to grieve.