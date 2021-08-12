Greensboro man sentenced for firearm possession following shootout with local police department

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Greensboro man was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for possessing a firearm following a shootout with the Greensboro Police Department.

Julius Moncre Williams, 38, was sentenced to 118 months in prison by a United States District Judge.

The Greensboro Police Department tried pulling Williams over after he was travelling 85 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone. But a release from the Department of Justice said Williams refused to pull over and increased his speed to 100 miles per hour. Williams then crashed into a tractor trailer in the middle of a highway before running off into an embankment.

When the police department approached Williams’ car he shot at the officer, who then returned fire, in response.

Greensboro police identified the weapon as a 9mm semi-automatic, located in the vehicle, that was later found to be stolen from Charlotte, N.C.

In addition to his sentence, Williams is ordered to pay $100 special assessment and adhere to three years of supervised release following his 118 months served.

Furthermore, Williams was also convicted in 2011 in Lenoir County. He was charged with kidnapping and served a prison term for more than one year for illegal possession of a firearm.