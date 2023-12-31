GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) — A 22-year veteran Greensboro police sergeant was killed in a broad-daylight shooting Saturday after he spotted someone stealing beer from a Sheetz gas station near Colfax, officials said.

Greensboro Police Sgt. Philip Dale Nix was shot around 4 p.m. Saturday at a Sheetz gas station at 3202 Sandy Ridge Road, just west of Greensboro, according to Greensboro officials.

An 18-year-old was later captured and charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Nix, who was shot after he spotted the teen stealing $83.45 worth of beer from the Sheetz, arrest warrants said.

Sgt. Nix confronted the teen, Jamere Justice Foster of Winston-Salem, who then shot Nix at least once, warrants said.

Nix, who was off duty at the time, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, Greensboro police said.

Greensboro Police Sgt. Philip Dale Nix. Photo from Greensboro Police Dept.



A Blue Alert was issued across North Carolina for a black Chevrolet Equinox and two suspects inside who fled west on nearby Interstate 40.

At least two suspects were later captured in Winston-Salem Saturday night, according to the North Wilkesboro Police Department.

In addition to Foster, two others are charged in connection with the police killing.

John Walter Morrison, 28, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with misdemeanor larceny, conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to police.

Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Warrants accuse Blackwell of knowingly assisting in Foster’s “attempting to escape.”

The warrant also said that Blackwell told Foster that “they needed to get out of there because he just killed a cop” and that Blackwell joined Foster to sell stolen merchandise and talked about destroying evidence including the alleged firearm used in the killing and a registration plate of the suspect vehicle.

Greensboro police were devastated by the killing of a fellow officer.

“He was a loving husband, father, son and brother with 22 years of service to the department and this community,” Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said. “We ask for prayers for the family of the fallen officer and our Greensboro PD family.”

Police say that Nix had many roles during his time with Greensboro police.

Those roles included Criminal Investigations Division Detective, Patrol Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, and his most current assignment was as Supervisor of the Family Victims Unit. He was also a Team Leader for the Peer Support Team for over 12 years and was the current Assistant Team Leader of the Greensboro Police Department Honor Guard.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan told reporters, “I am angry, and I am sad. I think those are feelings that are felt throughout this department and throughout this city.” She called the attack a “senseless act of violence.”