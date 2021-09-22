Greensboro police ask public for information after 2 high school students shot, killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help after two Dudley High School students were shot and killed.

“A tragedy? That’s way past tragic,” said an unidentified neighbor in Greensboro.

People who live near the intersection of East Florida Street and Randolph Avenue are saddened by the violence in their neighborhoods. Just hours earlier, police were there, responding to a shooting.

“We were sitting at the light, and a car stopped, and a person was walking across the street, and they started shooting,” a 911 caller said.

Officers found 14-year-old Basil Wilson shot. He later died.

“He was still walking, so I didn’t think he got shot until he got in the yard and hit the ground. The man is hit,” the 911 caller said.

“Nobody deserves to die at the hand of someone else at 14 years old,” the unidentified neighbor said.

Sister station WGHP asked police if they believe the killing was gang-related.

“We don’t know at this point. We are certainly doing our research on the case itself as well as any affiliations that Basil had. We certainly can’t say that at this point. We’re really in the early stages,” Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said.

Wilson is the second Dudley High School student who was shot and killed in less than two weeks.

Officers found 17-year-old Traveyon Hairston at the 2000 block of Ellington Street with a gunshot wound the weekend before last.

He was taken to the local hospital where he later died.

“What we need to have is an avenue to prevent these crimes. That is two Dudley High School students in less than 30 days,” said Bettye Jenkins, a District 7 Board of Education representative.

“Every time we have a murder, it’s certainly a significant event. Not only ends that life. Also harms the life of their family members. These young men will not be able to graduate high school, will not be able to have families of their own. Certainly a sad occasion,” James said.

Right now, no one has been charged in either homicide, but police and crime stoppers are hoping by upping the Crimestoppers reward to $5,000, rather than the $2,000 that was previously offered, that maybe the cases can be solved.

“There’s someone out there who certainly knows who is responsible for the murders of these young men. I encourage you as we fund crime stoppers and increase these awards. I pray this is the encouragement you need to solve these crimes,” James said.

Wilson’s death marks the 36th homicide this year. There have been seven in September.

Police say if you have any information about the murders, you are asked to call police or Crimestoppers.