Greensboro police begin homicide investigation after NC A&T University student shot, killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police began a homicide investigation on Sunday after a senior at NC A&T State University was shot and killed, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 8:12 p.m., officers responded to Hewitt Street when they were told about an aggravated assault.

When they arrived, police found Michael Ryan Bowie, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

NC A&T State University released the following statement, mourning the loss of Bowie:

“The North Carolina A&T community is grieving the loss today of Michael Ryan Bowie, 27, a senior civil engineering major from Philadelphia, who died Saturday night. Michael had been enrolled at North Carolina A&T since 2019, having transferred from Voorhees College in South Carolina. The Aggie family extends its heartfelt condolences to family and friends of Michael in this tragic time. Anyone with information related to Michael’s death is encouraged to come forward. Call Greensboro-Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous