Greensboro police searching for suspect after missing 14-month-old was found in garden of nearby home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects who stole a car in Greensboro with a baby in the back seat.

According to Greensboro police, the incident happened early Saturday morning at the Valero gas station on 2715 South Elm-Eugene St. in Greensboro.

Police said the father, Jamal Petty, was driving a dark gray 2018 Kia Sorento around 12:15 a.m. at the gas station when the car was stolen with 14-month-old, Josea Petty, in the back seat.

Josea was later discovered by a couple on the 400 block of Memphis Street and Kersey Street wrapped in a jacket and sitting in his car seat in the homeowner’s garden.

After the couple discovered the baby around 6 a.m., they wrapped him in a blanket and called the police.

Josea was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, police said.

According to police, the person or people responsible are still on the loose, and the car with a North Carolina license plate 5D16DV has not been found.