Greensboro Science Center hosting blood drive with Red Cross amid nationwide shortage

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Greensboro Science Center is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive in February amid the nation’s blood shortage.

The community drive will take place Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the GSC’s SAIL Center.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life,” a news release from the GSC said.

The news release said someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds and blood products are constantly needing replenishing.

“The Greensboro Science Center is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” Jessica Gouge, the Education Events Manager at GSC, said. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

The Red Cross said it is especially needing O, A, and B- donations.