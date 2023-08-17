GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman says she is lucky to be alive after a tree split her mobile home in half during Tuesday’s storms.

Debbie East lives in a mobile home park off Shadd Lane and she was in bed when the storms hit.

East has a four-year-old dog named Abby, and she said it would have just broken her if anything had happened to Abby. Thankfully, she found her unharmed.

The tree sliced East’s mobile home in half and took down the powerlines, roof and walls with it as it fell.

Now all that remains is the insulation and wood fragments sticking out, and East can’t even get into half of her home.

East has health issues and was lying in bed when the storms hit and said she heard noises she’ll never forget as the tree crashed down just inches from her.

“All of a sudden, I heard a pop … the only thing that hit me was just a piece of fiberglass. Thank God it didn’t hurt. I had dirt all over me, and I got to the front door, but the winds were still so strong, I couldn’t open it,” East said.

Now East says she has to figure out what to do next because she and Abby will need a new place to live.