RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Greenville man is back in custody after taking trips to Hawaii and Las Vegas, violating his terms of release.

Shawn Allen Farmer was sentenced to 15 months in prison in May 2021. He pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 disaster loans and engaging in bank fraud using stolen Social Security numbers.

Farmer was allowed to be on release to seek medical care before reporting to prison. He was not permitted to travel. Farmer owed more than $42,000 in restitution on his federal criminal judgment while on release.

In January 2022, the COVID Fraud Benefits Task Force said they discovered Farmer had travelled to Hawaii. While there, he obtained a Hawaii driver’s license. Agents with the task force also said they learned Farmer cashed out up to $92,000 at casinos in Las Vegas. When identifying himself for tax purposes, court documents said he used someone else’s Social Security number.

Farmer was arrested and appeared in federal court last Friday. United States District Judge Terrence W. Boyle revoked Farmer’s release. He was ordered to return to prison to serve his sentence.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Farmer previously pled guilty to false, fictitious, and fraudulent claims along with bank fraud and aiding and abetting.

The COVID Fraud Benefits Task Force investigates and prosecute individuals and companies that defrauded government programs providing meant to provide COVID-19 relief.

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney William M. Gilmore served as the prosecutor.