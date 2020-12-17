Greenville native named 12th chancellor of ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Dr. Philip Rogers, who was raised in Greenville, has been elected as the 12th chancellor of East Carolina University.

Rogers, 37, previously worked at ECU as a policy analyst in 2007 and served from 2008-2013 as chief of staff.

He is currently senior vice president of learning and engagement for the American Council on Education.

ECU said Rogers is the great-grandson of an early student of the East Carolina Teachers Training School. His wife, Dr. Rebekah P. Rogers, is a two-time ECU alumna.

“ECU represents the heart and soul of my identity as a person and leader,” Rogers said. “It’s not just a place where I worked or where my wife went to school. It’s who we are. It’s the centerpiece of our lives. We wouldn’t be here today without this institution.”

He graduated from J.H. Rose High School in Greenville before earning his bachelor’s degree in communications from Wake Forest University.

He then got his master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He earned his doctorate in higher education management with distinction from the University of Pennsylvania.

He and his wife have two sons, Grayson, 5, and Dean, 2.

Rogers will begin his duties as chancellor on March 15.