GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster Sunday morning.

(Erin Jenkins, WNCT photo)

Officers responded to 1547 Bridle Circle at approximately 10:23 on Sunday morning for a welfare check. The caller stated a child was in a dumpster near an apartment building.

Officers located the child alive. The infant appeared to be one or two days old. Greenville Fire and Rescue transported the infant to ECU Health Medical Center for evaluation.

Detectives were on the scene, investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.