Greenville police investigating after baby stabbed, hospitalized, mother taken into custody

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police are investigating after officials said a baby was stabbed Monday afternoon.

Kristen Hunter, public information officer of Greenville Police Department said the incident happened on Taylor Street in Greenville. The child was transported to Vidant Medical Center.

The mother of the child was taken into custody.

The extend of the baby’s injuries is currently not known; however, Hunter said the child was conscious and alert when transported to the hospital.

Authorities did not release any further information.