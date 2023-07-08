GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has announced the death of a man found outside Planet Fitness is now a homicide investigation.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on July 4, first responders were called to Planet Fitness, located at 801 Thomas Langston Road, for the report of a person in apparent cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they found Jayden Harrison, 21, of Greenville dead in the parking lot.

Officials said at the time a preliminary review by the medical examiner on scene as to the cause of death was inconclusive. However, on Friday, officials said an autopsy conducted by the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed Harrison had been shot. His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives still have very limited information. Anyone who may have details about this case or had been in the area during the time Harrison’s body was discovered is asked to call Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information that leads to an arrest. Information can be provided anonymously.