GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have released the names of the victims of Sunday’s night mass shooting that left a man dead and five injured in West Greenville.

The victims involved include:

Damien Leon Lovett (Age 45), deceased

Shareef Shyquan Watson (26)

William Henry Knight (64)

Kniphon Andre Knight (24)

Dallas Langley (26)

A 15-year-old female (name withheld at this time due to age)

Greenville police say four of the five injured are still at ECU Health Medical Center. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Officers responded to the 1100 and 1200 blocks of West 6th Street in Greenville for the report of gunshots Sunday just before midnight.

Detectives believe all of the injured were actively involved in a fight that led to the shooting. Investigators said evidence suggests multiple people fired weapons during the incident. Detectives were still actively investigating Tuesday.

Anyone who can provide additional information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers reward money for information that leads to an arrest. Information can be provided anonymously.