Greenville restaurant donates sales to American Immigration Council after ‘send her back’ rally chant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A cafe in uptown Greenville said it donated 100 percent of Wednesday’s sales to the American Immigration Council.

The Scullery’s fundraiser was done “in order to help with the immigration crisis at our southern border, and to celebrate our diverse community,” according to a sign on the restaurant’s door.

President Donald Trump held a rally on East Carolina University’s campus Wednesday in Greenville. During it, Trump renewed his feud with Rep. Ilhan Omar, leading supporters in the crowd to chant “send her back.”

Owner Matt Scully said it raised $5,615.93 from its business done the day of the rally.

“When you come to the Scullery, you are equal and welcomed, just another stomach to fill, and we do our best to serve every person who gives us the honor of their presence,” Scully said. “We’ve fed governors, past presidents, firefighters, teachers, police officers, bankers, professors, students, conservatives, liberals, jobless people, homeless people, young, old, rich, poor, moms, dads, friends, strangers, people of every faith and background.”

