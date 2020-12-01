Greenville teen charged in murder of Kinston man, police say

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police announced the arrest of the suspect wanted in the shooting death of a Kinston man on Nov. 25.

Travis Rosenboro, 19, was taken into custody without incident at University Suites in Greenville on Monday morning.

He was arrested for the murder of Khadafi Barnes, 20, officials say. Barnes’ body was found in front of a house on Fawn Road around 8:30 p.m. that night.

Officials with the Ayden Police Department, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations Fugitive & Missing Person Task Force, and the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension team were involved in the arrest.

Rosenboro was being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond.

If you have any information call Ayden Police at 252-481-5844 or the E-Z Call Tip line at 252-746-2730.