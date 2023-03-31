GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is well-known for giving extraordinary gifts but this new video in particular, has received mixed opinions after he posted it on TikTok and Instagram.

Best of MrBeast: Extreme hide-and-seek challenge for large amount of cash

This is a pretty normal thing for the popular YouTuber and Greenville resident. However, to many people’s displeasure, this time he gave a waitress a brand-new car as a tip. The car was wrapped to promote his line of candy bars. But hey, it’s free!

Best of MrBeast: The ultimate Walmart challenges

He asked the waitress what the biggest tip she’d ever received was and she replied with “$50.” MrBeast asks her if anyone has ever tipped her a car and hands her the keys. Watch the video to see the look on her face when she takes the keys.

Best of MrBeast: What’s in the mystery safe?

She admits to being late to work that day because the Uber she was in was slow. Now, she has a car from MrBeast himself.

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook