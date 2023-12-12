WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County homeowner said a driver ran over several Christmas decorations in his front yard.

On Monday afternoon, tire tracks were still visible on David Marks’ front yard off Peace Haven Road in Forsyth County.

His neighbor’s doorbell camera caught the a driver crashing into his yard around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Marks claims they hit five inflatables, one Christmas tree and a few candy canes.

“I’ve estimated it to be about $1,000,” Marks said.

Marks is convinced whoever the driver was didn’t damage his property on purpose.

“I think somebody just fell asleep. I think they just did it and haven’t owned up to it,” Marks said.

Marks said he decks out his yard in Christmas tree decorations every year and waking up to the damage was disheartening, especially since he’s the reigning champ of the Griswold Award.

“I won last year for what I believe is having the most lights. I just love Christmas. It’s just one of those holidays I love to decorate for,” Marks said.

Though Marks isn’t going to let this damper his holiday spirit, he hopes whoever vandalized his yard comes forward.

He plans to be in the running for another Griswold Award this holiday season.

If you have any information on the crash, you’re asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.