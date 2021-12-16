Grounded fishing vessel on OBX pulled out to sea 10 days after 4 fishermen rescued

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WNCN) – A fishing vessel that ran aground more than a week ago on the Outer Banks has been pulled out to sea.

The Coast Guard said the shrimp trawler, the Bald Eagle II, started having engine trouble on Dec. 6, around 7:30 a.m.

The crew of the Bald Eagle II was unable to keep the vessel from running aground after a net snagged the propeller, according to OBXToday.

A Coast Guard helicopter based in Elizabeth City helped rescue four fishermen, who were wearing survival suits to prevent hypothermia, from the boat.

Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Hall said the water temperature was 56 degrees on Dec. 7.

Images courtesy the U.S. Coast Guard

The boat came to rest on the shoreline off Dogwood Drive at Southern Shores, just north of Kitty Hawk.

Efforts to get the vessel back out to sea failed over the course of the week.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard said it was overseeing the removal of fuel and hazardous substances from the Bald Eagle II.

The Coast Guard said 6,500 gallons of diesel fuel and 1,000 gallons of oily water mixture were removed from the vessel.

On Wednesday at 3:10 p.m. the tug boat John Joseph, with the assistance of Ocean Rescue, refloated the vessel and prepared it for tow.

The Coast Guard said vessels began to tow the Bald Eagle II at 4 p.m. to Newport News, Virginia, for repairs.