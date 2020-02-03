Group helps community college grads move on as NC State students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At one point Joselyn Ramirez couldn’t imagine she’d be on the campus of North Carolina State University studying for this semester’s classes in marketing and communications.

“It’s definitely changed my life because it created a pathway it created a pathway for me to the daunting task of being at a large university,” Ramirez told CBS17.

That daunting task was made easier by a program called C3 (Community College Collaboration). It helps people with low- to moderate-incomes — many of whom are from rural communities — get into N.C. State.

Students get their associate degree from a community college as a means to becoming a member of the Wolfpack.

“Number one helping that student be more successful when they do make the transition to N.C. State and number two ensuring they have a more timely completion of their N.C. State degree,” Martha Harmening, Director of C3 Program, said.

Around 200 students are now part of C3 whether enrolled in a community college or N.C. State. Harmening says students are visited by a C3 representative at their community college and participate in workshops as guidance.

“All of which are designed to expose students to the various resources that we offer here at N.C. State whether it’s through career development or financial aid or whether it’s just educating them about the multitude of majors available here that many of them have never considered,” Harmening said.

She added “it’s certainly one of our hope that students from these rural communities will come to N.C. State get their degree and become leaders in their communities. We’re actually partnering with the Shelton Leadership Initiative here on our campus to help build the skills we know are important as people do go back in their communities to become leaders”.

Now a junior at N.C. State, if all things stay on course, Joselyn Ramirez will be the first in her family to graduate college.

She hopes the next big family picture is with her in her cap and gown.

“I don’t think a few years ago I would have ever thought ‘oh yeah I can go to N.C. State’ and now it’s like what’s the next step from here” Ramirez said.

