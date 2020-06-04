Group of NC bars sue Gov. Cooper in effort to reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An association representing 185 North Carolina business has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Roy Cooper to allow private bars to open under the same rules as restaurants and other establishments.

The North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association President Zack Medford said the lawsuit was going to be filed last week after bars were left out of the governor’s Phase Two reopening plan.

Read the lawsuit against Gov. Roy Cooper

Late last week, Cooper’s office reached out to NCBATA to open a channel of dialogue about the group’s wishes.

“Despite our numerous requests, the governor’s office has offered no science or data showing that having a drink in a private bar is more dangerous than having a drink in a brewery bar, distillery bar, or even a restaurant bar,” said Medford.

The Association said it met with Cooper’s office on Wednesday and requested that bars be allowed to reopen.

“The North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association seeks a temporary restraining order against Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order 141, in addition to a preliminary and permanent injunction. Under the order, all types of ABC Mixed Beverage permit holders are allowed to operate–with the exception of private bars,” the group said in a release.