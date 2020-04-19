Group protests at NC coast to reopen state economy amid COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Some protesters lined a busy Wilmington intersection Saturday afternoon to share their message of trying to reopen the state.

The crowd spread their message at the corner of South College Road and Oleander Drive on Saturday.

They are part of the “Reopen NC” movement. They said they are concerned continued social distancing will have a major impact on the local economy.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

“It tells us people want to get back to work. They want to get the economy back up, people don’t like to sit around and do nothing and I’ve said all along, eventually this is going to hit people in their pain point,” Melissa Meehan said Saturday.

“I realize it might feel safe to stay at home but come July, August when people want to go on vacation, we’re not going to be able to do that. I don’t know what people’s pain point is but when it hits it come on out and join us, we’ll be happy to have you,” Meehan added.

Reopen NC leaders said they hope officials outline a plan on getting people back to work soon.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: