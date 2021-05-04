Group supports NC bill prohibiting mandatory vaccine; bans businesses from requiring vaccine info

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a growing concern from some people in North Carolina that they will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine whether that’s through an executive order or policy from a business.

Some of those concerned packed the lawn of the General Assembly building all day on Tuesday demanding support of House Bill 558.

The proposed bill offers protections for people who don’t want a vaccine.

“ This is more about protecting our body, our freedom,”said Jenny Kay.

She was one of a few hundred people who rallied for support of HB 558 Tuesday.

The bill prohibits the governor from requiring or mandating that any person receive a vaccination by operation of executive order. It grants civil and criminal immunity to any person who refuses to receive a vaccination.

“Whether they’re doing it or not this is to make sure it’s not happening at all. It’s protecting our freedom that’s just it,” Kay added.

The bill also bans businesses from requiring a person to disclose whether or not they received a COVID-19 vaccine to enter their facility. It would be considered a discriminatory practice under the bill.

These are some of the reasons why Lara Durbin is supporting HB 558

“It’s going to put people who just want to live their lives and be left alone to be in a situation where they have to take an injection of foreign material in their body in order to just live their lives,” said Durbin.

She came down from Waynesville to push legislators to pass the bill.

If HB 558 became law it would also make it an unlawful employment practice for an employer to refuse to hire someone or fire them based on their vaccination history