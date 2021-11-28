Growing NC wildfire now surrounds iconic sheer rock walls of Pilot Mountain

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire on Pilot Mountain where more than 200 acres have burned in just a day, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.

Sunday afternoon temporary flight restrictions were imposed on the area. Officials also said Sunday that it could take several days to contain the blaze.

The call reporting the fire came in around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The massive fire started at the Grindstone Trail and is now all the way around the mountain and backing down to the base.

The park is located northwest of Winston-Salem and is known for its iconic knob officially called “Big Pinnacle” that rises about 1,500 feet above the surrounding terrain

The North Carolina State Parks and Recreation Department says Pilot Mountain State Park is expected to be closed all week.

Firefighters were taking a defensive approach due to the location and the weather.

Authorities say no one is in danger, and no injuries have been reported. The park campground was evacuated Saturday.

More than 30 firefighters were working on Sunday to put the fire out. About 50 volunteer firefighters responded and fought the blaze on Saturday.

Crews are expected to be on scene rotating in and out for the next 24 to 48 hours.

More resources are coming in Monday. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report